Ukraine's Vigilant Defence: A Night of Drone Warfare
Ukraine's military successfully downed 41 out of 80 Russian drones during a nocturnal assault, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's relentless aggression, highlighting the extensive use of guided bombs, attack drones, and missiles against Ukraine in recent weeks.
In a remarkable testament to its defensive capabilities, Ukraine's military announced on Sunday that 41 out of 80 Russian drones launched overnight were successfully neutralized. This operation, part of ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries, was executed without any reported casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.
While the air force noted a loss of track on 32 drones, officials were unable to provide further details at this time. Nevertheless, this defensive effort underscores the persistent challenges faced by Ukraine amidst continued hostilities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the nation via Telegram, condemned Russia's recurring assaults, citing the deployment of over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones, and approximately 20 missiles within the past week alone. Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's resilience against ongoing adversities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Military Dilemma: Between Tradition and Modern Warfare
Tragic Bee Attack Claims Life of Kerala Woman
Noted with serious concern attack on Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka, theft at Kali temple in Bangladesh: Ministry of External Affairs.
Surviving the Drones: Life in Ukraine's 'Venice' Under Siege
Deplorable events, follow systematic pattern of desecration of temples, deities: MEA on attack on Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka, theft at temple.