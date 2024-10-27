Left Menu

Ukraine's Vigilant Defence: A Night of Drone Warfare

Ukraine's military successfully downed 41 out of 80 Russian drones during a nocturnal assault, with no casualties or damage to infrastructure reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Russia's relentless aggression, highlighting the extensive use of guided bombs, attack drones, and missiles against Ukraine in recent weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable testament to its defensive capabilities, Ukraine's military announced on Sunday that 41 out of 80 Russian drones launched overnight were successfully neutralized. This operation, part of ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries, was executed without any reported casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

While the air force noted a loss of track on 32 drones, officials were unable to provide further details at this time. Nevertheless, this defensive effort underscores the persistent challenges faced by Ukraine amidst continued hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the nation via Telegram, condemned Russia's recurring assaults, citing the deployment of over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones, and approximately 20 missiles within the past week alone. Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's resilience against ongoing adversities.

