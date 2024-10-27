Ukraine's Vigilant Defence: A Night of Drone Warfare

In a remarkable testament to its defensive capabilities, Ukraine's military announced on Sunday that 41 out of 80 Russian drones launched overnight were successfully neutralized. This operation, part of ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries, was executed without any reported casualties or damage to critical infrastructure.

While the air force noted a loss of track on 32 drones, officials were unable to provide further details at this time. Nevertheless, this defensive effort underscores the persistent challenges faced by Ukraine amidst continued hostilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the nation via Telegram, condemned Russia's recurring assaults, citing the deployment of over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones, and approximately 20 missiles within the past week alone. Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's resilience against ongoing adversities.

(With inputs from agencies.)