Tragedy in Northern Austria: Suspected Shooter on the Loose

In a grim incident, two people were fatally shot on Monday in rural northern Austria, according to local police. The suspected shooter remains on the run, triggering an immediate manhunt.

The body of a man was discovered early Monday in the Muehlviertel area within Upper Austria province, as reported by the Austria Press Agency. Later that morning, authorities confirmed there was a second victim.

While the police have yet to identify the victims, Austrian media speculations suggest that one of them could be a local mayor, though this remains unconfirmed by official sources.

