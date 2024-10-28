Tragedy in Northern Austria: Suspected Shooter on the Loose
In northern Austria, a tragic shooting has left two people dead, with the suspected gunman still at large. Among the victims is rumored to be a local mayor, as authorities intensify their manhunt efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Austria
In a grim incident, two people were fatally shot on Monday in rural northern Austria, according to local police. The suspected shooter remains on the run, triggering an immediate manhunt.
The body of a man was discovered early Monday in the Muehlviertel area within Upper Austria province, as reported by the Austria Press Agency. Later that morning, authorities confirmed there was a second victim.
While the police have yet to identify the victims, Austrian media speculations suggest that one of them could be a local mayor, though this remains unconfirmed by official sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement