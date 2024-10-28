Italian Data Breach Sparks Calls for Action
Italian politicians demand enhanced online data protection after a hacking scheme compromised sensitive public data. The breach, affecting 800,000 Italians, targeted law enforcement and tax authorities. A private investigative agency is under investigation, with four arrests and 20 prominent figures implicated.
Italian politicians are urging stronger protections for citizens' online data following a major hacking scheme that allegedly compromised sensitive public records.
Milan prosecutors revealed that a private investigative agency compromised data of 800,000 Italians, focusing on top business and political figures. They are still determining which officials were targeted.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani labeled the breach as a threat to democracy, while the opposition demanded Premier Giorgia Meloni address the issue in parliament. The investigation led to four arrests, including a former law enforcement official, and placed 20 prominent figures under scrutiny.
