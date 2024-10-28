Left Menu

Italian Data Breach Sparks Calls for Action

Italian politicians demand enhanced online data protection after a hacking scheme compromised sensitive public data. The breach, affecting 800,000 Italians, targeted law enforcement and tax authorities. A private investigative agency is under investigation, with four arrests and 20 prominent figures implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:41 IST
Italian Data Breach Sparks Calls for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian politicians are urging stronger protections for citizens' online data following a major hacking scheme that allegedly compromised sensitive public records.

Milan prosecutors revealed that a private investigative agency compromised data of 800,000 Italians, focusing on top business and political figures. They are still determining which officials were targeted.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani labeled the breach as a threat to democracy, while the opposition demanded Premier Giorgia Meloni address the issue in parliament. The investigation led to four arrests, including a former law enforcement official, and placed 20 prominent figures under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024