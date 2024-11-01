Tech Ties: North Korea and Russia Unveil Collaborative Exhibition in Pyongyang
North Korea and Russia showcased technological innovations at a joint exhibition in Pyongyang, as part of their increasing cooperation. The event featured robots and mobile technologies. Russia vetoed the renewal of a U.N. sanctions monitoring panel, as both countries move towards closer collaboration despite international disapproval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:51 IST
- South Korea
North Korea and Russia have taken a significant step in their growing partnership by organizing a joint technology exhibition in Pyongyang.
As reported by North Korean state media KCNA, the exhibition featured advanced gadgets from various companies of both nations, marking an unprecedented level of cooperation following June's leadership summit pledging stronger ties.
This collaboration comes amid Russia's recent veto of the renewal of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions on North Korea, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic alignments despite the strict international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
(With inputs from agencies.)
