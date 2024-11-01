Left Menu

Tech Ties: North Korea and Russia Unveil Collaborative Exhibition in Pyongyang

North Korea and Russia showcased technological innovations at a joint exhibition in Pyongyang, as part of their increasing cooperation. The event featured robots and mobile technologies. Russia vetoed the renewal of a U.N. sanctions monitoring panel, as both countries move towards closer collaboration despite international disapproval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:51 IST
Tech Ties: North Korea and Russia Unveil Collaborative Exhibition in Pyongyang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea and Russia have taken a significant step in their growing partnership by organizing a joint technology exhibition in Pyongyang.

As reported by North Korean state media KCNA, the exhibition featured advanced gadgets from various companies of both nations, marking an unprecedented level of cooperation following June's leadership summit pledging stronger ties.

This collaboration comes amid Russia's recent veto of the renewal of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions on North Korea, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic alignments despite the strict international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024