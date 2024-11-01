Tech Ties: North Korea and Russia Unveil Collaborative Exhibition in Pyongyang

North Korea and Russia have taken a significant step in their growing partnership by organizing a joint technology exhibition in Pyongyang.

As reported by North Korean state media KCNA, the exhibition featured advanced gadgets from various companies of both nations, marking an unprecedented level of cooperation following June's leadership summit pledging stronger ties.

This collaboration comes amid Russia's recent veto of the renewal of a U.N. panel monitoring sanctions on North Korea, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic alignments despite the strict international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

