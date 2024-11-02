Left Menu

Soren Urges Modi, Shah to Clear Jharkhand's Coal Dues

Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has appealed to the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues ahead of visits from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Soren emphasized the crucial need for these funds for Jharkhand's socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:15 IST
Soren Urges Modi, Shah to Clear Jharkhand's Coal Dues
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a fervent appeal to the central government, urging the clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah prepare visits to the state.

In a public statement on microblogging platform X, Soren expressed the state's urgent requirement for these dues, highlighting their importance for essential socio-economic projects that are currently stifled by funding shortages.

Soren's plea comes as the state gears up for assembly elections, prompting him to appeal to BJP MPs for assistance and warn that the negligence of this issue is damaging Jharkhand's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024