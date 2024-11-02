Soren Urges Modi, Shah to Clear Jharkhand's Coal Dues
Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, has appealed to the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues ahead of visits from Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Soren emphasized the crucial need for these funds for Jharkhand's socio-economic development.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has made a fervent appeal to the central government, urging the clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in coal dues as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah prepare visits to the state.
In a public statement on microblogging platform X, Soren expressed the state's urgent requirement for these dues, highlighting their importance for essential socio-economic projects that are currently stifled by funding shortages.
Soren's plea comes as the state gears up for assembly elections, prompting him to appeal to BJP MPs for assistance and warn that the negligence of this issue is damaging Jharkhand's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
