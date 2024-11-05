Left Menu

Karnataka CM Faces Lokayukta Police Over MUDA Site Scandal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is appearing before the Lokayukta police for questioning regarding alleged illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Siddaramaiah, accused along with his wife and others, will respond to summons amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:20 IST
Karnataka CM Faces Lokayukta Police Over MUDA Site Scandal
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru. The summons, related to the MUDA site allotment case, positions Siddaramaiah as accused number 1. He confirmed his attendance on Tuesday, stating, "I'm going tomorrow at 10 (am)."

The FIR accuses Siddaramaiah of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, through the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. This follows the Lokayukta police's questioning of Parvathi on October 25.

Others named in the FIR include Siddaramaiah's wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the original landowner. Swamy and Devaraju have already given their statements to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024