Karnataka CM Faces Lokayukta Police Over MUDA Site Scandal
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is appearing before the Lokayukta police for questioning regarding alleged illegal site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Siddaramaiah, accused along with his wife and others, will respond to summons amid ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to appear before the Lokayukta police in Mysuru. The summons, related to the MUDA site allotment case, positions Siddaramaiah as accused number 1. He confirmed his attendance on Tuesday, stating, "I'm going tomorrow at 10 (am)."
The FIR accuses Siddaramaiah of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife, Parvathi B M, through the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. This follows the Lokayukta police's questioning of Parvathi on October 25.
Others named in the FIR include Siddaramaiah's wife, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the original landowner. Swamy and Devaraju have already given their statements to the police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
