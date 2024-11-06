Left Menu

Ukraine's Night Victory: Air Defense Takes Down Russian Drones

Ukraine's air defence successfully destroyed 38 Russian drones overnight, with an additional 22 considered lost over Ukrainian territory. Russia also launched two missiles targeting the Odesa region. Ukraine's air force attributes the lost drones to electronic warfare interceptions.

Updated: 06-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:17 IST
In a significant defensive maneuver, Ukraine's air defense units successfully took down 38 Russian drones overnight, according to a statement from Ukraine's air force on Wednesday.

The air force reported that an additional 22 Russian drones were lost over Ukraine's territory and airspace, attributing these losses to electronic warfare methods. Details on these interceptions were shared through the Telegram messaging app.

The situation intensified late Tuesday as Russia launched two missiles targeting Ukraine's southern Odesa region, further escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

