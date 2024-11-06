Busted at Gunpoint: Delhi Police Nabs Grocery Store Robbers

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals accused of robbing a grocery store owner at gunpoint in Rohini. The event took place on November 1st, when the suspects coerced their victim into handing over his gold chain.

Identified as Bittu and Sachin, both hailing from Haryana, the accused have a criminal history, with at least one involved in multiple previous robberies. Investigators say the duo is addicted to drugs.

Thanks to CCTV footage, Delhi Police tracked the suspects to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district. The duo was subsequently arrested, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)