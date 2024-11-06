Left Menu

Busted at Gunpoint: Delhi Police Nabs Grocery Store Robbers

Delhi Police have arrested two men, Bittu and Sachin from Haryana, for robbing a grocery store owner of his gold chain at gunpoint in Rohini. The suspects, identified as drug addicts, were traced through CCTV footage to Jhajjar district in Haryana. An investigation is ongoing.

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two individuals accused of robbing a grocery store owner at gunpoint in Rohini. The event took place on November 1st, when the suspects coerced their victim into handing over his gold chain.

Identified as Bittu and Sachin, both hailing from Haryana, the accused have a criminal history, with at least one involved in multiple previous robberies. Investigators say the duo is addicted to drugs.

Thanks to CCTV footage, Delhi Police tracked the suspects to Nilothi in Haryana's Jhajjar district. The duo was subsequently arrested, and further investigations are underway.

