Mumbai Mandates Paid Leave for Voters on Election Day
The Mumbai district election officer has mandated that all businesses within Brihanmumbai must grant employees leave to vote in the Maharashtra assembly polls on November 20. Violating this rule will lead to action under the Election Commission's guidelines. Measures are in place to enhance voter turnout.
The Mumbai district election officer has issued a directive requiring all establishments within Brihanmumbai to provide leave to employees on November 20 for the Maharashtra assembly polls. This move aims to ensure maximum voter participation in the elections.
District election officer and Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani stated that failure to comply will lead to actions based on Election Commission guidelines. The mandate applies across all businesses, ensuring employees do not face wage deductions for taking leave to vote.
Under section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, exceptions are made for employees whose absence could compromise public safety. In special cases where a full-day leave is not feasible, a minimum four-hour leave must be sanctioned with prior approval.
