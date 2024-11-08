Bribery Scandal: Legal Officer Arrested in Corruption Sting
The CBI has arrested Vijay Maggo, a legal officer at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, for accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal two shops. Searches revealed Rs 3.79 crore in cash and incriminating documents. The officer demanded Rs 40 lakh, implicating another official.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Vijay Maggo, a legal officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on charges of corruption. Maggo is accused of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal two shops in Delhi, according to officials.
During the investigation, the CBI seized a staggering Rs 3.79 crore in cash and various incriminating documents from Maggo's premises. The arrest and seizure were part of an anti-corruption operation carried out after a complaint from a local businessman.
Allegations suggest that Maggo demanded a Rs 40 lakh bribe on behalf of another DUSIB officer to ensure the shops remained unsealed. The operation culminated in Maggo's arrest as he accepted a part of the bribe, officials confirmed.
