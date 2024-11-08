Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: Legal Officer Arrested in Corruption Sting

The CBI has arrested Vijay Maggo, a legal officer at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, for accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal two shops. Searches revealed Rs 3.79 crore in cash and incriminating documents. The officer demanded Rs 40 lakh, implicating another official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken into custody Vijay Maggo, a legal officer of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), on charges of corruption. Maggo is accused of accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe to unseal two shops in Delhi, according to officials.

During the investigation, the CBI seized a staggering Rs 3.79 crore in cash and various incriminating documents from Maggo's premises. The arrest and seizure were part of an anti-corruption operation carried out after a complaint from a local businessman.

Allegations suggest that Maggo demanded a Rs 40 lakh bribe on behalf of another DUSIB officer to ensure the shops remained unsealed. The operation culminated in Maggo's arrest as he accepted a part of the bribe, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

