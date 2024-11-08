Tahir Hussain's Defense: WhatsApp Chats Don't Incite Violence
Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain argues in court that WhatsApp chats cited by Delhi Police did not incite violence during the 2020 riots. His defense claims that the messages merely discussed peaceful protests, disputing the prosecution's assertion of a 'larger conspiracy.' The riots resulted in 53 deaths.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain presented his defense in court, claiming that the WhatsApp chats brought forth by Delhi Police as evidence against him did not incite violence in the 2020 riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai listened to arguments concerning charges against Hussain, accused of a 'larger conspiracy' leading to the northeast Delhi riots which claimed over 50 lives. Hussain's lawyer argued that the chats indicated peaceful protests, not violent actions.
The police special cell used the chats, statements, and CCTV footage as evidence in the case. Hussain previously highlighted peaceful protest discussions against the CAA, denying insurgency involvement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Racket Busted: Cyber Fraud Scam Foiled by Delhi Police
Delhi Police Crack Major Fake Visa Syndicate Led by Surat Man
Delhi Police Officer Arrested for Bribery: A Corruption Crackdown
Delhi Police Defuses Bishnoi Gang's Lethal Plot
Delhi Police Thwart Fake ED Raid; 7 Arrested in Extortion Racket