Tahir Hussain's Defense: WhatsApp Chats Don't Incite Violence

On Friday, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain presented his defense in court, claiming that the WhatsApp chats brought forth by Delhi Police as evidence against him did not incite violence in the 2020 riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai listened to arguments concerning charges against Hussain, accused of a 'larger conspiracy' leading to the northeast Delhi riots which claimed over 50 lives. Hussain's lawyer argued that the chats indicated peaceful protests, not violent actions.

The police special cell used the chats, statements, and CCTV footage as evidence in the case. Hussain previously highlighted peaceful protest discussions against the CAA, denying insurgency involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)