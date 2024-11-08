China Sees US-Russia Rapprochement as Bilateral Affair
In light of US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention to end the Ukraine war, China has labeled the evolving US-Russia ties as a bilateral matter. China maintains its strategic partnership with Russia and expresses apprehension over potential US-Russia closeness affecting Indo-Pacific interests.
China has characterized the burgeoning diplomatic interactions between the United States and Russia, particularly concerning the Ukraine conflict, as a purely bilateral matter. This stance follows comments from US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing willingness to engage in dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a press briefing, affirmed the enduring strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow. She emphasized China's consistent support for peaceful political resolutions while noting apprehensions about a potential US-Russia rapprochement influencing global geopolitical dynamics.
With Trump set to take office and having voiced pro-Russian sentiments, China's government remains cautious. Presumed outcomes of this US-Russia thaw may impact China's strategic goals, particularly its endeavors to counter American influence in the Indo-Pacific region.
