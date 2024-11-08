Left Menu

China Sees US-Russia Rapprochement as Bilateral Affair

In light of US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's intention to end the Ukraine war, China has labeled the evolving US-Russia ties as a bilateral matter. China maintains its strategic partnership with Russia and expresses apprehension over potential US-Russia closeness affecting Indo-Pacific interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:39 IST
China Sees US-Russia Rapprochement as Bilateral Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has characterized the burgeoning diplomatic interactions between the United States and Russia, particularly concerning the Ukraine conflict, as a purely bilateral matter. This stance follows comments from US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing willingness to engage in dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a press briefing, affirmed the enduring strategic partnership between Beijing and Moscow. She emphasized China's consistent support for peaceful political resolutions while noting apprehensions about a potential US-Russia rapprochement influencing global geopolitical dynamics.

With Trump set to take office and having voiced pro-Russian sentiments, China's government remains cautious. Presumed outcomes of this US-Russia thaw may impact China's strategic goals, particularly its endeavors to counter American influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024