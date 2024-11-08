Privilege Motion Stirs J&K Assembly Amid Allegations

In a heated development in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen brought forward a privilege motion against six members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, including the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, over alleged derogatory remarks.

The announcement was made by Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather at the close of a five-day session, drawing attention to tensions within the assembly. Besides Sunil Sharma, the motion targets BJP members Sham Lal Sharma, Satish Kumar Sharma, R S Pathania, Vikram Randhawa, and Rajiv Jasrotia.

Another motion from NC MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi was also acknowledged by the speaker. While specifics around the latter motion remain undisclosed, Speaker Rather assured that he would scrutinize both cases and decide upon the necessary actions as stipulated by parliamentary rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)