Deadly Quetta Railway Station Bombing Claims 24 Lives

A bomb explosion at a railway station in Quetta, Pakistan, killed at least 24 people and injured over 40. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility, targeting army personnel. The attack highlights ongoing instability in Balochistan, where separatist and Islamist militants pose significant security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating bomb blast at Quetta's railway station on Saturday has left at least 24 people dead and over 40 injured, authorities reported to Reuters. The explosion highlights escalating violence in Balochistan, a region plagued by insurgent activities.

Balochistan's Inspector General of Police, Mouzzam Jah Ansari, confirmed the casualties and revealed the attack targeted army personnel from the Infantry School. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist faction, claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The BLA fights for an independent Balochistan, alleging exploitation of the province's resources. With ongoing investigations, the incident exacerbates security challenges in a region pivotal to several international projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

