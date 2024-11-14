Punjab Police Crack Down on International Crime Syndicates

The Punjab Police dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, arresting ten suspects as part of a significant operation on Thursday. The crackdown revealed the syndicate's extensive cross-border operations directed by figures based in the UK, Greece, and Manila, targeting extortion activities and orchestrating shootings in Punjab.

The investigations, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, uncovered a weapons procurement network linked to Madhya Pradesh. The dismantling of these gangs has led to the resolution of at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, marking a significant disruption in foreign-supported crime in the state.

Jalandhar Rural police played a pivotal role during the operation, arresting suspects after intercepting a vehicle and confiscating two pistols. Further arrests and revelations have highlighted the crimes' links to international masterminds and a local drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)