Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on International Crime Syndicates

Punjab Police have dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, arresting 10 suspects. The syndicate's operations, spanning the UK, Greece, and Manila, were linked to extortion and shootings in Punjab. A weapons procurement network was also uncovered, significantly disrupting foreign-backed crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:41 IST
Punjab Police Crack Down on International Crime Syndicates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police dismantled two criminal gangs, including a UK-based extortion syndicate, arresting ten suspects as part of a significant operation on Thursday. The crackdown revealed the syndicate's extensive cross-border operations directed by figures based in the UK, Greece, and Manila, targeting extortion activities and orchestrating shootings in Punjab.

The investigations, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, uncovered a weapons procurement network linked to Madhya Pradesh. The dismantling of these gangs has led to the resolution of at least 14 cases of extortion and shootings, marking a significant disruption in foreign-supported crime in the state.

Jalandhar Rural police played a pivotal role during the operation, arresting suspects after intercepting a vehicle and confiscating two pistols. Further arrests and revelations have highlighted the crimes' links to international masterminds and a local drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024