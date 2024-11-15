Left Menu

Amritsar Police Busts Major Drug and Arms Smuggling Racket

Amritsar police arrested two individuals involved in a trans-border drug and arms smuggling cartel. Over 8 kg of heroin, 6 kg opium, and four pistols were seized. The accused have prior criminal records. Further investigations are ongoing to uncover connections in this smuggling operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:30 IST
The Amritsar police have successfully dismantled a major trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel, arresting two individuals as part of the operation.

Authorities seized over 8 kg of heroin, 6 kg of opium, 13.1 kg of chemicals, and four pistols along with 17 cartridges. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed these details on Friday.

The arrested suspects are Aditya Pratap, alias Kaka, aged 23, and Shambhu Kabir, 35. Both hail from Amritsar and have a history of criminal activity. The DGP stated that investigations are ongoing to explore the network's connections.

