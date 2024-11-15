Amritsar Police Busts Major Drug and Arms Smuggling Racket

The Amritsar police have successfully dismantled a major trans-border narco smuggling and arms cartel, arresting two individuals as part of the operation.

Authorities seized over 8 kg of heroin, 6 kg of opium, 13.1 kg of chemicals, and four pistols along with 17 cartridges. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav confirmed these details on Friday.

The arrested suspects are Aditya Pratap, alias Kaka, aged 23, and Shambhu Kabir, 35. Both hail from Amritsar and have a history of criminal activity. The DGP stated that investigations are ongoing to explore the network's connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)