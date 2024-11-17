Russia's Air Assault on Ukraine: A Devastating Wave of Attacks

In a dramatic escalation, Russia struck Ukraine with a large-scale drone and missile offensive on Sunday, marking the fiercest assault in recent months. Authorities confirmed that energy facilities and civilian areas bore the brunt of the attack, leading to fatalities and injuries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a barrage of 120 missiles and 90 drones were unleashed, including Shahed drones and ballistic missiles, devastating infrastructure and alarming citizens. Ukrainian defense responded by neutralizing a significant number of these threats.

Reports surfaced of explosions across several key regions, including Kyiv and Odesa, while neighboring Poland heightened air defenses. The attacks left a power plant damaged and further strained Ukraine's energy grid, sparking urgent calls for enhanced Western support.

(With inputs from agencies.)