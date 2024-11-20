Ukraine launched a strike into Russian territory using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, a highly notable development in the ongoing conflict. This action took place following newly obtained permission from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

The Ukrainian offensive targeted a Russian arms depot, causing secondary explosions, which Russia confirmed. The move has stirred reactions, with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stating that this escalation signals the West's desire to intensify the war.

This development comes as Ukraine marks 1,000 days of ongoing conflict, raising concerns about future Western support amid shifting political landscapes. Meanwhile, tension surrounds the strategic use of long-range missiles and diplomatic negotiations.

