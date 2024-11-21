Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders
The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli figures, sparking varied reactions globally. Israeli officials rejected the move as antisemitic, while Palestinian and some European statements supported justice efforts. The United States criticized the decision, emphasizing procedural concerns, contrasting Europe's call for respect and implementation.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, accusing them of war crimes related to recent conflicts.
Israel has fiercely criticized the ICC's decision, branding it antisemitic and illegitimate. Key Israeli figures, including the Prime Minister's office, former Defense Minister Gallant, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, condemned the court's actions, viewing them as an affront to Israel's right to self-defense.
Conversely, Palestinian bodies and certain European nations hailed the decision as a step towards justice, urging its implementation. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed its strong disapproval, citing procedural issues, alongside Republicans demanding sanctions against the ICC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
