Left Menu

Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli figures, sparking varied reactions globally. Israeli officials rejected the move as antisemitic, while Palestinian and some European statements supported justice efforts. The United States criticized the decision, emphasizing procedural concerns, contrasting Europe's call for respect and implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 22:07 IST
Global Reactions to ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, accusing them of war crimes related to recent conflicts.

Israel has fiercely criticized the ICC's decision, branding it antisemitic and illegitimate. Key Israeli figures, including the Prime Minister's office, former Defense Minister Gallant, and opposition leader Yair Lapid, condemned the court's actions, viewing them as an affront to Israel's right to self-defense.

Conversely, Palestinian bodies and certain European nations hailed the decision as a step towards justice, urging its implementation. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed its strong disapproval, citing procedural issues, alongside Republicans demanding sanctions against the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024