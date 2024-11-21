Putin's Missile Message: Hypersonic Tension Escalate
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a hypersonic missile strike on a Ukrainian facility, amid rising tensions with the West. He warned that Russia could target any country providing military support to Ukraine. The developed Oreshnik missile system was recently tested in response to NATO's actions.
In a recent development intensifying global tensions, Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia launched a hypersonic missile attack on a Ukrainian military facility. The attack marks a stark warning to Western nations, cautioning that Moscow could potentially target countries supplying military aid to Ukraine.
According to Putin, the escalation by the West, particularly through the provision of long-range missiles to Kyiv, has transformed the Ukraine conflict into a wider international issue. In a strategic move, Russia has tested its new 'Oreshnik' hypersonic missile system as a response to NATO's aggressive posturing.
Putin explained that on November 21, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined strike involving their latest medium-range missile systems against Ukraine. The test involved a ballistic missile, featuring advanced hypersonic capabilities yet devoid of nuclear warheads, signaling a significant shift in Russia's military strategy.
