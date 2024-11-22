Himachal Panchayat's Fixed Tips Policy for Eunuchs
Two gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have set fixed rates for tipping eunuchs during events like marriages and childbirths. This measure aims to curb extortion complaints. Eunuchs are now set to receive Rs 2,100 for childbirths and Rs 3,100 for weddings.
The Darighanpatti kot Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh has followed the example set by Daruhi gram panchayat by establishing fixed rates for tips to eunuchs at ceremonies like childbirths and weddings.
This decision intends to curtail extortion complaints from villagers about arbitrary demands. Now, Rs 2,100 is to be given to eunuchs at childbirths, while weddings warrant a tip of Rs 3,100.
The move, as outlined by Gram Panchayat Pradhan Gulshan Kumar, has been communicated to the District Magistrate to ensure enforcement and address any non-compliance issues.
