Himachal Panchayat's Fixed Tips Policy for Eunuchs

Two gram panchayats in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district have set fixed rates for tipping eunuchs during events like marriages and childbirths. This measure aims to curb extortion complaints. Eunuchs are now set to receive Rs 2,100 for childbirths and Rs 3,100 for weddings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Darighanpatti kot Panchayat in Himachal Pradesh has followed the example set by Daruhi gram panchayat by establishing fixed rates for tips to eunuchs at ceremonies like childbirths and weddings.

This decision intends to curtail extortion complaints from villagers about arbitrary demands. Now, Rs 2,100 is to be given to eunuchs at childbirths, while weddings warrant a tip of Rs 3,100.

The move, as outlined by Gram Panchayat Pradhan Gulshan Kumar, has been communicated to the District Magistrate to ensure enforcement and address any non-compliance issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

