Left Menu

Historic Military Commander's Stance: Defending Women in Combat

Gen. Jennie Carignan, the first woman to command Canada’s military, publicly contested U.S. Senator Jim Risch's comments questioning the role of women in combat. Carignan emphasized the vital contributions of women in military roles throughout history and condemned the outdated view of women as distractions in defense settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Halifax | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:40 IST
Historic Military Commander's Stance: Defending Women in Combat
military
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a bold move, Gen. Jennie Carignan, Canada's first female military commander, challenged U.S. Senator Jim Risch's remarks that questioned the presence of women in combat roles. Risch, speaking at the Halifax International Security Forum, suggested that women in combat created 'unique situations' that needed addressing.

Carignan, speaking at the same forum, decried such outdated views, emphasizing that women have been vital combatants for centuries. She stressed that these veteran women deserve recognition for their contributions and sacrifice, not to be labeled as distractions to national security.

Amid ongoing debates and mixed reactions, Carignan reiterated her stance with her audience of global defense officials, earning a standing ovation. Her leadership and pioneering role underscore a significant shift towards more inclusive military practices worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024