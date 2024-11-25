Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hezbollah rockets land near Tel Aviv after large Israeli strike on Beirut

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement fired heavy rocket barrages at Israel on Sunday, and the Israeli military said houses had been destroyed or set alight near Tel Aviv, after a powerful Israeli airstrike killed at least 29 people in Beirut the day before. Israel also struck Beirut's Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs, where intensified bombardment over the last two weeks has coincided with signs of progress in U.S.-led ceasefire talks.

Uruguay polls close for presidential election in closely fought runoff race

Voting stations in Uruguay closed on Sunday in a second-round presidential election race between moderates, that pollsters predict will be closely fought when final results are tallied. The runoff election in South America's laid-back Uruguay, known for its beaches, legalized marijuana and stability, saw opposition center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi take on continuity conservative runner, Alvaro Delgado, who had the backing of a third-placed ally.

Israeli army orders Gaza City suburb evacuated, spurring new wave of displacement

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders to residents in areas of an eastern Gaza City suburb, setting off a new wave of displacement on Sunday, and a Gaza hospital director was injured in an Israeli drone attack, Palestinian medics said.

The new orders for the Shejaia suburb posted by the Israeli army spokesperson on X on Saturday night were blamed on Palestinian militants firing rockets from that heavily built-up district in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Israel moving towards a ceasefire deal in Lebanon, Axios reports

Israel is moving towards a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon with the Hezbollah militant group, Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted on X on Sunday, citing a senior Israeli official. A separate report from Israel's public broadcaster Kan, citing an Israeli official, said there was no green light given on an agreement in Lebanon, with issues still yet to be resolved.

UAE arrests three suspects in killing of Israeli rabbi

Three people have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates in connection with the alleged murder of an Israeli citizen, the Emirati interior ministry said on Sunday. The ministry statement did not give details on the suspects or say if they had been charged, but said all legal powers would be used "to respond decisively and without leniency to any actions or attempts that threaten societal stability".

Swiss voters reject more powers for landlords on subletting

Swiss voters narrowly rejected a change in the law giving landlords more powers to restrict subletting by tenants, according to preliminary results of a referendum on Sunday that scrutinized Airbnb's role in the rental market. Advocates of the change passed by parliament in 2023 argued tenants were increasingly subletting via rental company Airbnb. Opponents of it, led by a major tenants' association, rejected this, saying most Airbnb letting is via landlords.

Islamabad locked down ahead of protests seeking ex-PM Imran Khan's release

Pakistan's capital was put under a security lockdown on Sunday ahead of protests by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for his release. Highways leading to Islamabad through which supporters of Khan, led by members of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, are expected to approach the city and gather near the parliament, have been blocked.

Russian-made plane engine catches fire after landing in Turkey's Antalya

The engine of a Russian-made passenger plane caught fire after landing at southern Turkey's Antalya Airport on Sunday, the Turkish transport ministry said in a statement. The ministry said landings at the airport were suspended until 0300 local time (0000 GMT) while authorities towed the plane from the runway.

Ukraine studies debris from new Russian ballistic missile

Ukrainian investigators are studying the debris of a new Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile that was fired at the city of Dnipro on Thursday, the first time such a powerful weapon has been used in the war. Reuters was among a small group of reporters given access to the wreckage of the missile on Sunday. Reporters were asked not disclose the exact location of the site for security reasons.

Romanian leftist PM and hard-right candidate in a tie after initial presidential election round, partial results show

A Romanian hard-right NATO critic and leftist Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu appeared in dead heat after the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, partial tallies showed, in a shock result threatening Romania's staunchly pro-Ukraine stance. After nearly 90% of votes were counted, Calin Georgescu, 62, was at 22%, while Ciolacu had 21.7%. However, ballots from the sizeable Romanian diaspora, which are not included in the main tally, showed a centre-right politician, Elena Lasconi, 52, first with 33.4% and Georgescu second.

