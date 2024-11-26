Left Menu

Russian Forces' Advances in Ukraine: New Frontiers of Conflict

Russian forces have made rapid advances in Ukraine, capturing significant territory recently. This marks the fastest movement since the initial 2022 invasion. The conflict intensifies with the involvement of North Korean troops reportedly in Ukraine and Ukraine using Western missiles in retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:24 IST
Russian Forces' Advances in Ukraine: New Frontiers of Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Russian forces have made their fastest advancements in Ukraine since the early days of the 2022 invasion. Analysts report that Russian troops have captured a region equal to half the size of London over the last month.

The war has evolved into what officials described as a potentially dangerous phase, with Russian forces reportedly using North Korean troops and Ukraine launching Western-supplied missiles into Russian territory. This turbulent development comes as Russia sets new records for territorial gains in Ukraine.

According to independent reports, Russia's territorial acquisition has hit 235 square kilometers in the past week alone. President Putin maintains that Russian forces are advancing more effectively, aiming to control critical areas like the Donbas region while ousting Ukrainian forces from the Kursk area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024