In a significant escalation, Russian forces have made their fastest advancements in Ukraine since the early days of the 2022 invasion. Analysts report that Russian troops have captured a region equal to half the size of London over the last month.

The war has evolved into what officials described as a potentially dangerous phase, with Russian forces reportedly using North Korean troops and Ukraine launching Western-supplied missiles into Russian territory. This turbulent development comes as Russia sets new records for territorial gains in Ukraine.

According to independent reports, Russia's territorial acquisition has hit 235 square kilometers in the past week alone. President Putin maintains that Russian forces are advancing more effectively, aiming to control critical areas like the Donbas region while ousting Ukrainian forces from the Kursk area.

(With inputs from agencies.)