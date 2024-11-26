Sky High Tensions: U.S. and Russian Jets Clash Over Baltic Sea

In an incident that underscores escalating global tensions, two United States B-52 bombers were intercepted by Russian SU-27 fighters over the Baltic Sea near Russia's Kaliningrad region, affirmed by a U.S. official on Tuesday.

Amid heightened tensions linked to Western support for Ukraine against Russia's invasion, the U.S. aircraft were conducting joint training with NATO ally Finland, which shares a significant land border with Russia. The interception followed Russia's recent ballistic missile launch into Ukraine, provoked by U.S. and British military aid to Kyiv.

Despite the tension-filled encounter, the interception was conducted safely and professionally, without deviation from the bomber's flight plan. Finland's Air Force remarked on the exercise, highlighting its role in strengthening national defense and NATO's collective security.

