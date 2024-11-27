Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire: Easing Tensions on Israel-Lebanon Border

After 14 months of conflict, Israel and Hezbollah have entered into a ceasefire, aiming for a two-month pause in fighting. The ceasefire mandates Hezbollah to withdraw its presence from southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops retreat to their border. The war resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:59 IST
Fragile Ceasefire: Easing Tensions on Israel-Lebanon Border
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Israel

A fragile ceasefire has commenced between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, bringing a pause to over a year of sporadic and intense cross-border skirmishes. This agreement has set an initial two-month cessation of hostilities as its primary goal.

The accord requires Hezbollah to withdraw armed forces from key positions in southern Lebanon, compelling Israeli forces to pull back to their side of the border. This attempt at moderation follows a conflict that reignited sharply on October 8, 2023, subsequent to a Hamas attack on southern Israel.

This fierce exchange has resulted in the deaths of over 3,800 Lebanese individuals, many civilians, while nearly 50 Israeli civilians and soldiers have also perished. Financially, Lebanon faces damages amounting to approximately USD 8.5 billion. Human displacement and significant environmental losses have marked both sides, indicating the desperate need for relief and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024