Fragile Ceasefire: Easing Tensions on Israel-Lebanon Border

A fragile ceasefire has commenced between Israel and the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, bringing a pause to over a year of sporadic and intense cross-border skirmishes. This agreement has set an initial two-month cessation of hostilities as its primary goal.

The accord requires Hezbollah to withdraw armed forces from key positions in southern Lebanon, compelling Israeli forces to pull back to their side of the border. This attempt at moderation follows a conflict that reignited sharply on October 8, 2023, subsequent to a Hamas attack on southern Israel.

This fierce exchange has resulted in the deaths of over 3,800 Lebanese individuals, many civilians, while nearly 50 Israeli civilians and soldiers have also perished. Financially, Lebanon faces damages amounting to approximately USD 8.5 billion. Human displacement and significant environmental losses have marked both sides, indicating the desperate need for relief and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)