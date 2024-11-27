Community Outrage: The Tragic Case of an 11-Year-Old's Murder

A tragic incident has unfolded in Sultanpur, where an 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered. Police have identified the accused as Asif, who allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5,00,000 under the pretense of releasing the child.

The victim, Osama, went missing on Monday night after attending a wedding procession in the Gandhinagar locality. Despite intensive searches, his whereabouts remained unknown until Wednesday morning when his lifeless body, marked by signs of strangulation, was discovered at Asif's residence.

The grim incident has sparked significant outrage among local residents, who are calling for stringent penalties, including the death sentence for the perpetrator. Asif is believed to have exploited the existing trust between his family and the victim's family to facilitate the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)