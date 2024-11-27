Left Menu

Community Outrage: The Tragic Case of an 11-Year-Old's Murder

An 11-year-old boy in Sultanpur was kidnapped and murdered by a neighbor who demanded ransom to repay debts. The accused, Asif, exploited family trust. The child's body was found with strangulation marks, leading to community outrage and demands for strict punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Sultanpur, where an 11-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered. Police have identified the accused as Asif, who allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5,00,000 under the pretense of releasing the child.

The victim, Osama, went missing on Monday night after attending a wedding procession in the Gandhinagar locality. Despite intensive searches, his whereabouts remained unknown until Wednesday morning when his lifeless body, marked by signs of strangulation, was discovered at Asif's residence.

The grim incident has sparked significant outrage among local residents, who are calling for stringent penalties, including the death sentence for the perpetrator. Asif is believed to have exploited the existing trust between his family and the victim's family to facilitate the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

