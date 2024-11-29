Supreme Court Intervenes in Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Dispute

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing dispute concerning the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, directing the local trial court to temporarily halt proceedings related to a controversial survey of the mosque.

The mosque's survey, ordered by the Sambhal court on November 19, spurred violent clashes that resulted in four deaths after claims emerged that the mosque was constructed over a demolished temple.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, stressed the importance of community harmony and advised the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee to challenge the survey order in the Allahabad High Court, while the state government assured peace would be maintained in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)