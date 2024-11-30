Left Menu

Hamas Delegation Heads to Cairo for Critical Talks

A Hamas delegation is scheduled to visit Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials as part of renewed efforts to revive Gaza ceasefire talks. This follows the United States' announcement to collaborate with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in mediating the peace process.

On Saturday, a delegation from Hamas is set to arrive in Cairo for discussions with Egyptian officials, according to senior official Basem Naim who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

This forthcoming visit is significant as it follows the United States' intention to engage with Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to reinvigorate efforts aimed at restarting Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

The diplomatic initiative underscores the international community's bid to stabilize the region and seek a lasting peace, with Egyptian officials playing a crucial role in the mediation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

