Tensions Rise in Sambhal: SP Faces Hurdles Amid Controversy

The Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs, barred from entering the violence-affected Sambhal district, protested against extended entry restrictions. SP announced compensation for affected families and demanded state aid. The conflict, tied to a mosque survey, highlights political disputes amidst escalated security and accusations of governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:06 IST
Tensions Rise in Sambhal: SP Faces Hurdles Amid Controversy
In a contentious move, several Samajwadi Party lawmakers, including Sambhal MP, were barred from entering the violence-stricken Sambhal district. The restrictions, originally set to expire, were extended till December 10, citing the need for peace and order.

The Samajwadi Party has vowed to provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died during the violence, demanding that the state government offer Rs 25 lakh as compensation per family. This violence, which resulted from a disputed mosque survey, has spotlighted government inefficiencies, argued SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

The tension in Sambhal, stemming from a mosque's survey, led to fatalities amid clashes. As heavy security curtails SP leaders' movements, accusations fly concerning autocratic governance and political maneuvering with the state's BJP administration blamed for the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

