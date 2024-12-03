Priyanka Gandhi Demands Action for Wayanad Landslide Victims

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for immediate financial support for those affected by the devastating landslide in Wayanad, Kerala. The landslide, which occurred on July 30, resulted in extensive damage to three villages and parts of Attamala.

According to government reports, the disaster claimed 231 lives, leaving the community in dire need of assistance. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi emphasized the inadequate support received by Wayanad residents thus far.

Gandhi, who recently secured a landslide victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous margin, urged the government to outline a clear action plan for recovery and support.

