Paving the Way: Increasing Women's Representation in CAPF

According to the latest data presented to the Lok Sabha, women now make up 4.4% of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. In raw numbers, this translates to a significant presence across these forces, driven by government initiatives to boost female participation.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai announced plans for more recruitment, indicating that 4,138 women will join by 2025. It's part of an earnest effort to improve gender balance, with numbers already climbing from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024.

The ministry aims to reach 33% women representation in states' police forces by suggesting states create additional posts for women. Newly issued advisories underscore the necessity for each police station to have women sub-inspectors and constables, ensuring dedicated helpdesks for females round the clock.

