Paving the Way: Increasing Women's Representation in CAPF
Currently, women constitute 4.4% of the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles, with ongoing efforts to boost their representation. The Ministry of Home Affairs is working to increase female personnel, with current plans to recruit more women in 2025. States are urged to enhance women's roles in police forces.
- Country:
- India
According to the latest data presented to the Lok Sabha, women now make up 4.4% of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. In raw numbers, this translates to a significant presence across these forces, driven by government initiatives to boost female participation.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai announced plans for more recruitment, indicating that 4,138 women will join by 2025. It's part of an earnest effort to improve gender balance, with numbers already climbing from 15,499 in 2014 to 42,190 in 2024.
The ministry aims to reach 33% women representation in states' police forces by suggesting states create additional posts for women. Newly issued advisories underscore the necessity for each police station to have women sub-inspectors and constables, ensuring dedicated helpdesks for females round the clock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women
- police
- representation
- CAPF
- recruitment
- home affairs
- gender equality
- Assam Rifles
- ministry
- state
ALSO READ
Tripura Cabinet Greenlights Major Recruitment Drive
High Court Split Verdict on Former Education Minister's Bail Plea in Recruitment Scam
Transparency Concerns in Medical Recruitment: MP Tagore Seeks Intervention
Recruitment Chaos: Army Rally Mishap in Pithoragarh
Bail Granted to Kuntal Ghosh in West Bengal Recruitment Scam