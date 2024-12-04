Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus for Bangladesh's Minority Crisis

Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, accuses interim leader Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating genocide against minorities and criticizes the government's failure to protect them. Addressing concerns over her own safety and strained India-Bangladesh relations, she highlights recent violent incidents against Hindus and other religious groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:27 IST
Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus for Bangladesh's Minority Crisis
Sheikh Hasina
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address from New York, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned interim leader Muhammad Yunus for allegedly orchestrating violence against minority communities.

She accused Yunus of 'genocide' and criticized the government's alleged lack of protection for Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians amid rising violence.

Amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India due to these attacks, Hasina also shared concerns about her safety and a purported assassination plot against her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

