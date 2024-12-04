Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus for Bangladesh's Minority Crisis

In a fiery address from New York, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned interim leader Muhammad Yunus for allegedly orchestrating violence against minority communities.

She accused Yunus of 'genocide' and criticized the government's alleged lack of protection for Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians amid rising violence.

Amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India due to these attacks, Hasina also shared concerns about her safety and a purported assassination plot against her family.

