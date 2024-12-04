Sheikh Hasina Blames Yunus for Bangladesh's Minority Crisis
Sheikh Hasina, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, accuses interim leader Muhammad Yunus of orchestrating genocide against minorities and criticizes the government's failure to protect them. Addressing concerns over her own safety and strained India-Bangladesh relations, she highlights recent violent incidents against Hindus and other religious groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address from New York, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condemned interim leader Muhammad Yunus for allegedly orchestrating violence against minority communities.
She accused Yunus of 'genocide' and criticized the government's alleged lack of protection for Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians amid rising violence.
Amid strained relations between Bangladesh and India due to these attacks, Hasina also shared concerns about her safety and a purported assassination plot against her family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sheikh Hasina
- Muhammad Yunus
- Bangladesh
- genocide
- minorities
- Hindus
- Yunus
- India
- violence
- relations
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yunus Seeks Stronger U.S.-Bangladesh Relations Amidst Chaos
Empowering Minorities: Delhi's New Educational Scheme
'Alarming Situation for Minorities' in Bangladesh Raises Concerns
We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety, security of Hindus and all minorities: MEA on arrest of Hindu leader.
Bangladesh in Crisis: Anarchy Fuels Risks for Religious Minorities