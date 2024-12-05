Diplomatic Showdown: Lavrov and Blinken at OSCE Malta Meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are poised for a potential clash over Ukraine at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's annual meeting in Malta. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine remains a critical issue as both nations face international scrutiny.

This marks Lavrov's first visit to a European Union country since Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine last year. Despite not having a scheduled meeting, Lavrov and Blinken may have indirect exchanges similar to their brief encounter at a G20 event in New Delhi in March 2023.

The OSCE meeting, involving officials from 57 nations, is further shadowed by the potential political changes with Donald Trump's impending return to the U.S. presidency. Western allies aim to reaffirm their support for Ukraine in response to Russia's criticism of the OSCE, which Moscow claims is biased towards NATO and the EU.

