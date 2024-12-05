Delhi Court Seeks Clarity on Illegal Dog Breeding Concerns

The Delhi High Court has demanded the Delhi government clarify its position on illegal dog breeding amid ongoing allegations in the city. Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela led the bench in urging the city authorities to take determined action against pet shop owners found breaching the rule.

The Court emphasized the need for a status report detailing the measures planned against violators. With claims suggesting the absence of breeders, there's been a call for a comprehensive affidavit addressing the legality and presence of breeding operations within Delhi.

In response, the Delhi government initiated a 90-day registration drive for pet shop owners, intending to implement strict compliance mechanisms thereafter. The bench previously criticized the slow response to such illegal operations, highlighting rising instances linked to unchecked breeding practices and mandating a thorough affidavit from the animal husbandry department.

