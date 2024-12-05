Left Menu

Delhi Court Seeks Clarity on Illegal Dog Breeding Concerns

The Delhi High Court prompted the city government to clarify its stance on illegal dog breeding amid ongoing concerns. The court demanded action against rule-violating pet shop owners and asked for a detailed status report on the efforts to regulate the practice within the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:04 IST
Delhi Court Seeks Clarity on Illegal Dog Breeding Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has demanded the Delhi government clarify its position on illegal dog breeding amid ongoing allegations in the city. Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela led the bench in urging the city authorities to take determined action against pet shop owners found breaching the rule.

The Court emphasized the need for a status report detailing the measures planned against violators. With claims suggesting the absence of breeders, there's been a call for a comprehensive affidavit addressing the legality and presence of breeding operations within Delhi.

In response, the Delhi government initiated a 90-day registration drive for pet shop owners, intending to implement strict compliance mechanisms thereafter. The bench previously criticized the slow response to such illegal operations, highlighting rising instances linked to unchecked breeding practices and mandating a thorough affidavit from the animal husbandry department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024