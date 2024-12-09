Nanded Verifies VVPAT Accuracy with Flawless EVM Tally

In a significant move, the district administration in Maharashtra's Nanded accomplished a flawless vote verification process using 75 VVPAT machines.

Officials confirmed no discrepancies in the tally with EVM votes. The exercise was undertaken according to Election Commission directives, ensuring transparency.

Nanded District Collector Abhijit Raut emphasized the accuracy achieved across five centers per assembly constituency, marking a triumph in electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)