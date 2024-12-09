Left Menu

Nanded Verifies VVPAT Accuracy with Flawless EVM Tally

In Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials verified 75 VVPAT machines with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and found no discrepancies in the vote tally. The verification process followed the Election Commission's directions, ensuring the accuracy of votes across five centers in each assembly constituency.

In a significant move, the district administration in Maharashtra's Nanded accomplished a flawless vote verification process using 75 VVPAT machines.

Officials confirmed no discrepancies in the tally with EVM votes. The exercise was undertaken according to Election Commission directives, ensuring transparency.

Nanded District Collector Abhijit Raut emphasized the accuracy achieved across five centers per assembly constituency, marking a triumph in electoral integrity.

