Tragic End: Witchcraft Beliefs Spark Revenge Killing in Jharkhand

In a harrowing incident rooted in superstitious beliefs, an eight-year-old boy in Jharkhand's Palamu district was allegedly killed by his aunt as a form of vengeance. The tragedy unfolded amid claims of witchcraft leading to the death of the suspect's own young son.

Police reports detail that the crime occurred in Saltua village, which falls under the Chainpur Police Station's jurisdiction, on Sunday. The boy's mother, Kavita Devi, filed a complaint accusing her sister-in-law, Sunita Devi, of luring the child from his home and strangling him.

During police interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to the crime, explaining her actions as retaliation against what she perceived as her mother-in-law's sorcery. In this deeply unsettling case, the police have since recovered the young victim's body and have conducted a post-mortem examination at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

