Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Maneuvers Surround Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry reported a significant increase in Chinese military activities around the island, involving 47 aircraft and several navy vessels. The heightened alert follows Taiwan's president returning from the U.S., with China expected to conduct drills in response. Taiwan maintains its stance against China's sovereignty claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 07:38 IST
Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Maneuvers Surround Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwan's defense ministry has observed a notable uptick in Chinese military operations surrounding the island. This includes the presence of 47 military aircraft as Taiwan remains vigilant after its president's return from a U.S. visit.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and was anticipated to conduct military exercises as a response to President Lai Ching-te's recent Pacific tour, which incorporated stops in Hawaii and Guam. Taiwan's military raised its alert status after China reserved airspace and mobilized naval and coast guard forces. However, China's military has yet to make any confirmation.

Over the past 24 hours, Taiwan's defense ministry recorded 47 aircraft and 12 naval vessels near the island. Taiwan security sources stated that Chinese aircraft simulated attacks on foreign naval ships and practiced driving away military and civilian planes, indicating a blockade exercise. Lai's administration continues to oppose Beijing's claims, insisting that only Taiwanese citizens can determine their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024