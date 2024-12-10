Rising Tensions: Chinese Military Maneuvers Surround Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry has observed a notable uptick in Chinese military operations surrounding the island. This includes the presence of 47 military aircraft as Taiwan remains vigilant after its president's return from a U.S. visit.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and was anticipated to conduct military exercises as a response to President Lai Ching-te's recent Pacific tour, which incorporated stops in Hawaii and Guam. Taiwan's military raised its alert status after China reserved airspace and mobilized naval and coast guard forces. However, China's military has yet to make any confirmation.

Over the past 24 hours, Taiwan's defense ministry recorded 47 aircraft and 12 naval vessels near the island. Taiwan security sources stated that Chinese aircraft simulated attacks on foreign naval ships and practiced driving away military and civilian planes, indicating a blockade exercise. Lai's administration continues to oppose Beijing's claims, insisting that only Taiwanese citizens can determine their future.

