Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Turkey Condemns Israel's Buffer Zone Breach

The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for allegedly entering the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, accusing it of advancing into Syrian territory. Despite Israel's denial of crossing into Syrian land beyond the buffer zone, reports suggest Israeli forces reached within 25 km of Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:02 IST
Tensions Rise: Turkey Condemns Israel's Buffer Zone Breach
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a bold statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned what it perceives as Israel's entry into the buffer zone between Israel and Syria. According to the ministry, Israel's actions highlight an 'occupation mentality.'

Israel, however, has refuted claims that its troops have moved beyond the buffer zone into Syrian territory. This denial comes in the wake of allegations from Syrian sources suggesting Israeli forces reached as close as 25 kilometers to Damascus.

The escalating tensions underscore the complex territorial disputes in the region, with each side providing conflicting narratives about the boundaries and advancements into each other's controlled areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024