Tensions Rise: Turkey Condemns Israel's Buffer Zone Breach
The Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized Israel for allegedly entering the buffer zone between Israel and Syria, accusing it of advancing into Syrian territory. Despite Israel's denial of crossing into Syrian land beyond the buffer zone, reports suggest Israeli forces reached within 25 km of Damascus.
In a bold statement on Tuesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned what it perceives as Israel's entry into the buffer zone between Israel and Syria. According to the ministry, Israel's actions highlight an 'occupation mentality.'
Israel, however, has refuted claims that its troops have moved beyond the buffer zone into Syrian territory. This denial comes in the wake of allegations from Syrian sources suggesting Israeli forces reached as close as 25 kilometers to Damascus.
The escalating tensions underscore the complex territorial disputes in the region, with each side providing conflicting narratives about the boundaries and advancements into each other's controlled areas.
