Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh: A Deep Dive
Bangladesh has acknowledged 88 incidents of communal violence against minorities after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With 70 arrests made, concerns persist over the safety of Hindus and other minorities. Indian officials have expressed worries, as incidents continue to unfold across various regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:03 IST
Bangladesh on Tuesday officially recognized 88 incidents of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily against Hindus, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.
Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus' press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, reported 70 arrests connected to these violent episodes.
This acknowledgement followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's expression of India's concerns over the minority attacks during discussions with Bangladeshi authorities, emphasizing the need for robust safeguards for their welfare.
