Rising Communal Tensions in Bangladesh: A Deep Dive

Bangladesh on Tuesday officially recognized 88 incidents of communal violence targeting minorities, primarily against Hindus, following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August.

Interim government leader Muhammad Yunus' press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, reported 70 arrests connected to these violent episodes.

This acknowledgement followed Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's expression of India's concerns over the minority attacks during discussions with Bangladeshi authorities, emphasizing the need for robust safeguards for their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)