Ex-FBI Informant Agrees to Plead Guilty in Biden Bribery Hoax

Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, has agreed to plead guilty to fabricating a bribery scheme involving Joe Biden's family. Smirnov, facing federal charges, falsely claimed executives associated with Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden. The plea deal includes a recommended sentence between 48 and 72 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:21 IST
A former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, has come to a plea deal with federal prosecutors over charges related to an alleged fabricated bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden's family.

Smirnov has agreed to plead guilty, with both parties suggesting a prison sentence of 48 to 72 months. This agreement follows recent tax evasion charges filed against Smirnov.

The former informant was accused of falsely informing the FBI in 2020 that Burisma executives bribed Joe and Hunter Biden. Prosecutors now claim Smirnov's allegations were motivated by bias against then-candidate Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

