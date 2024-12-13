UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

Amid escalating tensions at U.S. campuses concerning Israel's war in Gaza, the police chief of the University of California, Los Angeles, has stepped down following criticism over his department's handling of a violent protest attack. John Thomas, who served as UCLA's Police Chief, was criticized for the campus department's response to a violent assault on pro-Palestinian activists encamped at the university in May.

The UCLA Police Department announced that Thomas' last day was on December 10, 2024, without elaborating on the specifics of his departure. In his place, UCLA Police Captain Scott Scheffler will assume the role of interim police chief pending the appointment of a permanent replacement, the department revealed. Thomas had been temporarily reassigned shortly after the May incident while security processes were examined.

The protest at UCLA became a focal point of conflict when masked individuals, labeled as 'instigators' by authorities, attacked the activists' encampment. This resulted in critical discussions about campus safety, law enforcement's response, and broader geopolitical tensions, especially in light of nearly 45,000 casualties reported in Gaza over the past 14 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)