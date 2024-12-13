Left Menu

Mysterious Drones Raise Alarm Over German Industrial Sites

Unidentified drones have been spotted over sensitive sites, including the U.S. air base at Ramstein in Germany. The sightings, reported during the evenings of December 3 and 4, have heightened concerns about sabotage aimed at Germany for its support of Ukraine against Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent weeks, unidentified drones have been observed over sensitive industrial sites and the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany. This revelation comes from a confidential report by German security authorities, as reported by Spiegel news magazine on Friday.

According to Spiegel, the report highlighted multiple drone sightings at the air base during the evenings of December 3 and 4. A security source confirmed the accuracy of these findings to Reuters, although the German defense ministry declined to comment.

German intelligence officials have issued warnings that Germany's support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia increases the risk of sabotage. Recent security incidents at military facilities and unexplained drone activities over properties of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and chemicals firm BASF further underline these concerns.

