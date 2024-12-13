Constitutional Safeguards: Shambhavi's Bold Stand in Lok Sabha

In a compelling address to the Lok Sabha, Shambhavi, an MP from the Lok Janshakti Party, laid bare her concerns regarding the treatment of India's Constitution by Congress leaders.

She asserted that true leadership should regard the Constitution as a sacred text that resides in the heart, rather than a mere document.

Citing historical instances, Shambhavi highlighted how the Constitution was threatened during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi's tenure and criticized the opposition for their stance on reservation and secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)