Constitutional Safeguards: Shambhavi's Bold Stand in Lok Sabha
Shambhavi, an LJP MP, criticizes Congress in Lok Sabha, urging politicians to treat the Constitution as a sacred text embedded in the heart, not just held in hand. She highlights the NDA's role in strengthening the Constitution and criticizes past Congress governments for undermining it during the Emergency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:13 IST
- India
In a compelling address to the Lok Sabha, Shambhavi, an MP from the Lok Janshakti Party, laid bare her concerns regarding the treatment of India's Constitution by Congress leaders.
She asserted that true leadership should regard the Constitution as a sacred text that resides in the heart, rather than a mere document.
Citing historical instances, Shambhavi highlighted how the Constitution was threatened during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi's tenure and criticized the opposition for their stance on reservation and secularism.
