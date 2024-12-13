Empowerment and Infrastructure: Himachal's Bold New Steps

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Rs 4,500 to each of 2,171 women in Shimla's Kupvi region under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Announcing developmental projects worth Rs 81.83 crore, Sukhu aims to overcome Kupvi's challenging terrain by modifying the scheme's rules, offering a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to non-working women.

Simultaneously, the opposition has criticized the government for failing to fulfill its pre-election promises of allowance disbursements, highlighting a long wait for many eligible women as policies continue to evolve.

