Empowerment and Infrastructure: Himachal's Bold New Steps

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed financial aid to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana in Shimla's Kupvi region, while announcing Rs 81.83 crore for local projects. He highlighted a revised scheme to provide monthly allowances and the creation of a separate ward for Kupvi in Zila Parishad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:39 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  Country:
  India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Rs 4,500 to each of 2,171 women in Shimla's Kupvi region under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Announcing developmental projects worth Rs 81.83 crore, Sukhu aims to overcome Kupvi's challenging terrain by modifying the scheme's rules, offering a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to non-working women.

Simultaneously, the opposition has criticized the government for failing to fulfill its pre-election promises of allowance disbursements, highlighting a long wait for many eligible women as policies continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

