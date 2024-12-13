Empowerment and Infrastructure: Himachal's Bold New Steps
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed financial aid to women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana in Shimla's Kupvi region, while announcing Rs 81.83 crore for local projects. He highlighted a revised scheme to provide monthly allowances and the creation of a separate ward for Kupvi in Zila Parishad.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu distributed Rs 4,500 to each of 2,171 women in Shimla's Kupvi region under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana.
Announcing developmental projects worth Rs 81.83 crore, Sukhu aims to overcome Kupvi's challenging terrain by modifying the scheme's rules, offering a Rs 1,500 monthly allowance to non-working women.
Simultaneously, the opposition has criticized the government for failing to fulfill its pre-election promises of allowance disbursements, highlighting a long wait for many eligible women as policies continue to evolve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Bold Development Projects in Kangra
Gujarat Unveils Development Projects Worth ₹120 Crores in Anand District
CM Dhami approves Rs 20 crore for development projects in Uttarakhand
PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth ₹5500 Crore at Prayagraj; Unveils Grand Plans for Maha Kumbh 2025