Jailor Assaulted: Uncovering the Attack in Navabad
A jailor in Navabad district was attacked by unidentified assailants allegedly linked to a disgruntled prison guard. The incident, suspected to be a result of the guard's recent transfer, left the jailor injured. Police investigations are ongoing to confirm the involvement of the guard's sons.
A dramatic attack unfolded in Navabad district as unidentified assailants targeted a jailor, leaving him injured. The police suspect links to a recent transfer involving a prison guard, Kamlesh Yadav.
According to the Station House Officer Dipendra Kumar Singh, Kasturi Lal Gupta, 50, was forcibly removed from his vehicle and assaulted with sticks and rods around midday. The jailor is currently receiving medical treatment at the district hospital.
Authorities are exploring connections between the attack and Yadav's reassignment to Hamirpur jail, speculating that Yadav's sons may have retaliated. The investigation continues as officials work to unravel the motives behind this violent incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
