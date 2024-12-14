Left Menu

BJP Ensures Hanuman Temple's Safety Amid Political Tensions

After Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP over a demolition notice for a temple near Mumbai's Dadar station, BJP leaders have claimed to have halted the demolition. The party assures protection of the temple, citing the sentiments of the Hindu community and emphasizing their commitment against politicizing religious matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 17:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political row emerged after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticized the BJP, labeling a notice for the demolition of an 80-year-old Hanuman temple near Mumbai's Dadar station as a 'fatwa'. However, BJP leaders have assured that the temple will remain unharmed.

BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha visited the temple and made statements affirming their commitment to protecting the religious site. He mentioned discussions with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, resulting in a stay order on the proposed demolition.

The temple, deemed an unauthorized structure by the Railways, was marked for removal due to obstructions caused to commuter movement and construction activities. Despite these reasons, the BJP and allied groups stressed their resolve to preserve the temple, emphasizing the precedence of religious sentiment over politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

