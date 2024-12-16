Left Menu

Russian Forces Expand: A 2023 Territorial Surge

In 2023, Russian forces reclaimed 4,500 square kilometres from Ukrainian control, progressing at a rate of 30 square kilometres daily. Defence Minister Andrei Belousov announced that 427,000 servicemen enlisted this year, with military expenditure reaching 6.3% of GDP, aligning with national budget plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:39 IST
Russian Forces Expand: A 2023 Territorial Surge
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces have recaptured nearly 4,500 square kilometres of territory from Ukraine so far this year, advancing steadily at an average of 30 square kilometres per day, according to Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

According to Belousov, approximately 427,000 servicemen have enlisted in the Russian army this year, reflecting a robust commitment to bolstering military ranks. This information was shared during a meeting with top defence officials and President Vladimir Putin.

Military spending has surged, now accounting for 6.3% of the country's GDP. This level of expenditure is in line with the current budget proposals, highlighting the government's prioritization of defense amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024