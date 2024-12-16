Russian forces have recaptured nearly 4,500 square kilometres of territory from Ukraine so far this year, advancing steadily at an average of 30 square kilometres per day, according to Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

According to Belousov, approximately 427,000 servicemen have enlisted in the Russian army this year, reflecting a robust commitment to bolstering military ranks. This information was shared during a meeting with top defence officials and President Vladimir Putin.

Military spending has surged, now accounting for 6.3% of the country's GDP. This level of expenditure is in line with the current budget proposals, highlighting the government's prioritization of defense amid ongoing tensions.

