Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Unwavering Commitment to Unbiased Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his government's pledge to provide unbiased governance. During a district review meeting, he emphasized addressing public issues without political bias, overcoming challenges like election-related delays, and urging timely action on drug addiction and infrastructure projects. Abdullah promised prompt resolution to citizens' grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:32 IST
Omar Abdullah's Unwavering Commitment to Unbiased Governance
governance
  • Country:
  • India

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated his administration's commitment to delivering 'unbiased governance' on Monday. He declared that decisions would remain unaffected by political alliances or party influences.

During a district review meeting in Samba, Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other senior officials. He urged officers to swiftly address public issues presented by elected representatives, emphasizing the importance of timely submission of Utilisation Certificates to secure ongoing funding from the central government.

Abdullah highlighted the delays in developmental projects due to recent elections, stressing the need for expeditious execution of works at the ground level. He also addressed drug addiction, urging collaborative efforts to tackle the menace effectively, and reassured local residents, offering immediate resolution of their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024