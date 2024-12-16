Omar Abdullah's Unwavering Commitment to Unbiased Governance

Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated his administration's commitment to delivering 'unbiased governance' on Monday. He declared that decisions would remain unaffected by political alliances or party influences.

During a district review meeting in Samba, Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other senior officials. He urged officers to swiftly address public issues presented by elected representatives, emphasizing the importance of timely submission of Utilisation Certificates to secure ongoing funding from the central government.

Abdullah highlighted the delays in developmental projects due to recent elections, stressing the need for expeditious execution of works at the ground level. He also addressed drug addiction, urging collaborative efforts to tackle the menace effectively, and reassured local residents, offering immediate resolution of their grievances.

