Omar Abdullah's Unwavering Commitment to Unbiased Governance
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed his government's pledge to provide unbiased governance. During a district review meeting, he emphasized addressing public issues without political bias, overcoming challenges like election-related delays, and urging timely action on drug addiction and infrastructure projects. Abdullah promised prompt resolution to citizens' grievances.
- Country:
- India
Omar Abdullah, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, reiterated his administration's commitment to delivering 'unbiased governance' on Monday. He declared that decisions would remain unaffected by political alliances or party influences.
During a district review meeting in Samba, Abdullah was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other senior officials. He urged officers to swiftly address public issues presented by elected representatives, emphasizing the importance of timely submission of Utilisation Certificates to secure ongoing funding from the central government.
Abdullah highlighted the delays in developmental projects due to recent elections, stressing the need for expeditious execution of works at the ground level. He also addressed drug addiction, urging collaborative efforts to tackle the menace effectively, and reassured local residents, offering immediate resolution of their grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs
UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire on Energy Infrastructure Attacks and Accountability for Violations
NBCC to Transform Motilal Nehru College with Major Infrastructure Boost
Himachal's Infrastructure Boom: New Bus Stands, Mandi, and Roads Unveiled