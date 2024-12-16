BRS Challenges Telangana's Debt Figures in Assembly

The Opposition BRS in Telangana has accused the state's Finance Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, of presenting incorrect data regarding Telangana's debt burden. The party has urged the Legislative Assembly Speaker, G Prasad Kumar, to approve a privilege motion against him.

BRS claims that the Congress government has inflated the state's debt figure to Rs 7 lakh crore, painting the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led administration in a negative light. The party cited a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report stating the debt stands at Rs 3.89 lakh crore.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao called on the Congress government to present accurate figures in the Assembly or allow a debate on the Privilege Motion. He referenced the 'RBI Handbook of Statistics on Indian States' to support his claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)